Sandra Kay Martin was born May 13, 1954, in Logan, Utah, to Frank and Marion Padrotti. Sandy fell to sleep on Dec. 24, 2019, after battling ovarian cancer for over three years.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Brundage Funeral Home in Dillon, with a reception to follow at the Beaverhead River Cowboy Church.
