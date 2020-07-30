Lamping Sr., Kenneth A. notice
0 comments

Lamping Sr., Kenneth A. notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth A. Lamping Sr.

Kenney passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 91. A gathering celebrating Ken's life will be held beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Riverside Group Use area. Due to COVID, we are requesting that masks are worn to protect our group of elders attending.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Lamping, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News