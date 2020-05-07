LaBau, Joshua J. notice
LaBau, Joshua J. notice

POLSON ~ Joshua J. LaBau, 42, of Polson, passed away at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

