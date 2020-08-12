You have permission to edit this article.
Korang, David notice
Korang, David notice

 Death Notice for David Korang

David Korang, 70, of Anaconda, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. Please send memorial cards to 210 Howe St., Anaconda, MT 59711.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Dave’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Korang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

