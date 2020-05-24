× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jean Kathleen Stromnes, 73, passed away suddenly at home in Helena on Friday, May 8, 2020, where she had moved with her late husband Einar John Stromnes in 2018.

Jean was born August 26, 1946 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Robert Leonard and Joan Romayne Stang, descendants of Norwegian immigrants. Bob served in the Navy in World War II in the Pacific. Jean was born second of six and the only girl. She grew up helping her mom, loving the outdoors and riding horses. She credited her love of music and violin to her grandfather, Al Otnes.

Her family moved to Williston, N.D., where Bob was a contractor during the oil boom. Jean treasured memories of Babe, her quarter horse, barrel racing or bareback riding on a summer day. She made wonderful friends in Williston who lasted throughout her lifetime.

In 1964, the family moved to Missoula, where Jean attended the University of Montana, earning a BA in English with honors. She protested against war and for civil rights and became a feminist.

She met the vibrant Einar John Stromnes in a Spanish class at U of M. Later they coincidentally saw each other on the streets of Seattle. They fell in love and were inseparable for 50 years, eloping on December 2, 1968, to Coeur d’Alene.