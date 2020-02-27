Holtz, Marvin E. notice
Marvin E. Holtz, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at The United Methodist Church in Cascade. Croxford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

