Harris, George Notice

HARRIS, George E., age 81 of Idaho Falls, originally from Helena, passed away June 5, 2020. Funeral Services were held at the First Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, June 9th. Military Rites will be held at a later date. Service may be viewed at Firstlc.com Facebook page. Please visit www.buckmillerhann.com to view George’s full obituary, leave a condolence to the family or to share a memory of George.
To plant a tree in memory of George Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.