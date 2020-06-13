Harris, George Notice
HARRIS, George E., age 81 of Idaho Falls, originally from Helena, passed away June 5, 2020. Funeral Services were held at the First Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, June 9th. Military Rites will be held at a later date. Service may be viewed at Firstlc.com Facebook page. Please visit www.buckmillerhann.com to view George’s full obituary, leave a condolence to the family or to share a memory of George.

To plant a tree in memory of George Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

