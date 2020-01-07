{{featured_button_text}}

Gail Gray’s Celebration of Life Service

Rick Gray and family cordially invites you to celebrate the life Gail Jean Gray. The service will be held Jan. 10 at 11:30 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. We ask that you bring your prayers, thoughts and fondest memories of Gail. A reception will follow the service in the basement of the church, 512 Logan St., Helena, Montana. Gail’s obituary may be found on Rick Gray’s Facebook.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments