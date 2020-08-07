You have permission to edit this article.
Garrett, Nancy A. Notice
Garrett, Nancy A. Notice

GARRETT, Nancy A., 78 of Whitefish, formerly of Helena, passed away July 31, 2020 at Brendan House. Nancy is survived by her children Curtis Garrett and Valli Garret. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Nancy’s family.

