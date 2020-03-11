French, John B. notice

You have free articles remaining.
John B. French, 91, of Helena, formerly of Livingston, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Helena. A Rosary will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Simple Cremation MT, 1414 Euclid Avenue, Helena, in the Elk Plaza. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Livingston. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Gardiner Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Friday with veterans honors. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
