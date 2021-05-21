 Skip to main content
Floy Peterson Nicholson
Floy Peterson Nicholson

SATURDAY

NICHOLSON, Floy. There will be a memorial celebration for Floy Peterson Nicholson on Saturday, May 22nd at noon at the Little Red Schoolhouse!! Music Food And Friends!!

