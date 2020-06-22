DeVore, Kent memorial notice

A memorial service will be held honoring the memory of Kent DeVore, who passed away March 18, 2020. The service will be held Friday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at Helena First Assembly, 2210 Dodge Ave. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a reception. Social distancing will be in place. Masks please!
To plant a tree in memory of Kent DeVore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.