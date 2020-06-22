DeVore, Kent memorial notice
A memorial service will be held honoring the memory of Kent DeVore, who passed away March 18, 2020. The service will be held Friday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at Helena First Assembly, 2210 Dodge Ave. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a reception. Social distancing will be in place. Masks please!

To plant a tree in memory of Kent DeVore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

