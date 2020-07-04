David Lee death notice published July 4, 2020
David Lee death notice published July 4, 2020

SITTON – LEE, David, 65, of Townsend. David was born January 6, 1955. He passed away July 1, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Services will be at a later date.

