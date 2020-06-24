Cumming, Hugh C. memorial notice

A memorial service will be held honoring the memory of Hugh C. Cumming who passed away on April 16, 2020. The service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison VA Cemetery. There will be a celebration of his life following service at the American Legion Club, 3095 Villard Ave.
