Cumming, Hugh C. memorial notice
0 comments

Cumming, Hugh C. memorial notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service will be held honoring the memory of Hugh C. Cumming who passed away on April 16, 2020. The service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison VA Cemetery. There will be a celebration of his life following service at the American Legion Club, 3095 Villard Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Cumming as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News