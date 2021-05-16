 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleo Sutton Notice
0 comments

Cleo Sutton Notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Services for Cleo Sutton of Superior, MT will be held Sunday, June 6, at 2pm in the Superior High School gym. Cleo passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 73.  

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News