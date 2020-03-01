Clay, Gerald "Jerry" Notice
Clay, Gerald "Jerry" Notice

CLAY, Gerald "Jerry", 89, of Helena passed away on February 5, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services are pending at this time.

