The great adventure story of Charlie Atkins came to an end on October 5 in Helena. He was a boxer, a poet, an ironworker, a great friend, and in the end wanted to be known as simply “a helper.”

Born in Anaconda to Maggie Loretta Brown and Ray Atkins, Charlie lived in Butte, The Dalles, and Deer Lodge before settling in Helena, where he attended Cathedral High and Carroll College. After graduating Carroll he joined the Peace Corps, in 1971, and went to Korea, where he met lifelong friend Neil McMahon and brought him home to be a part of the Atkins family.

Charlie’s boxing career started at age 5, in Butte’s M&M Bar, where he was showered with two-bit pieces by onlookers. He also boxed in multiple smokers at Carroll College, coached by the great Hank Burgess, and in numerous AAU and Golden Gloves matches across the West. He won his last 4 professional fights out of Ham’s Athletic Club in Washington, DC.