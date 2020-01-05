{{featured_button_text}}

Rick Gray and family cordially invites you to celebrate the life Gail Jean Gray.  The service will be held January 10 at 11:30 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church.  We ask that you bring your prayers, thoughts and fondest memories of Gail.  A reception will follow the service in the basement of the church, 512 Logan St., Helena, MT.  Gail’s obituary may be found on Rick Gray’s Facebook. 

Load comments