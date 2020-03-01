Big Sky funeral notices published March 1, 2020

GANS, Joe, 99 of Helena passed away February 22, 2020. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

GRUBER, John, 63, of Helena passed away February 26, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

CARPARELLI, Frances, 98, of Helena, passed away on February 21, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a private service was held. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Frances, please visit helenafunerals.com.

TODAY

BENDER, Thomas, Sr., 80, of Helena, passed away on February 24, 2020. Memorial service with full military honors is being held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 1st at the Fort Harrison Chapel, Fort Harrison Military Base. Reception to follow at Yacht Basin Bar and Grill. Interment at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery will take place this summer. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Tom please visit helenafunerals.com.

