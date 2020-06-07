Big Sky funeral notices published June 7, 2020
Big Sky funeral notices published June 7, 2020

CAREY, Roger, 75, of Helena, passed away on May 27, 2020. Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday June 12th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Heroes Road, Fort Harrison. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Roger please visit www.helenafunerals.com.

