Big Sky funeral notices published June 14, 2020
BERG, Victor James, 83, of East Helena passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. The celebration of his life will be on Sunday, June 14, at 4 pm at the Helena Nazarene Church. Private interment will be held at Montana Veterans Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.helenafunerals.com

