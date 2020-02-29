Big Sky funeral notices published Feb. 29, 2020

You have free articles remaining.
BENDER, Thomas, Sr., 80, of Helena, passed away on February 24, 2020. Memorial service with full military honors is being held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 1st at the Fort Harrison Chapel, Fort Harrison Military Base. Reception to follow at Yacht Basin Bar and Grill. Interment at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery will take place this summer. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Tom please visit www.helenafunerals.com.
