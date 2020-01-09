With deepest sorrow, we announce that Terry St. Clair, age 71, our most beloved mother, grandmother, sister, family member, and friend passed peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 while surrounded by family. Please join us in the celebration of Terry’s life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at South Hills Church of Christ, located at 2294 Deerfield Lane, Helena. Reception will follow after the service at the church. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Helena (201 S. California, Helena MT 59601 or MT Special Olympics Twisters (2538 Primrose Lane, Helena, MT 59602.Big Sky Cremations is assisting the family with the services. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
