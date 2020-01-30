Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Jan. 30, 2020
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Jan. 30, 2020

BAUER, Walter, 96, of Helena passed away Jan. 28, 2020. Services are pending. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

