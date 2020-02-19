Big Sky Cremations and Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Big Sky Cremations and Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

BAUER, Walter, 96, of Helena, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. Burial with full military honors at 2 p.m. at Montana State Veterans Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

HAYS, Karen, 66, of Helena, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. Visitation is being held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service, 2 West Main St., East Helena. Memorial Service is being held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at New Life Lutheran Church, 5980 North Montana Ave. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Karen please visit www.helenafunerals.com.

