Big Sky Cremations and Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

HORTON, Patricia Margaret Orcutt (Mrs. Eugene E. Horton), age 90, of Helena, passed away on June 28, 2020. At this time no services are being held, to offer a condolence or to share a story about Patricia please visit www.helenafunerals.com

NOEL, Kestin, age 22, of Helena, passed away on June 25, 2020. No services are being held at this time, to offer a condolence or to share a story about Kestin please visit www.helenafunerals.com

WILLIAMS, Wanda 91, of Helena, passed away June 28, 2020. A private family service is being held. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

BANTZ, Geraldine, 90, of Helena, passed away June 27, 2020. A private family service is being held. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

BOLAND, Ralph, age 89, of Helena, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. Memorial service with full military honors is being held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Heroes Road, Fort Harrison. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Ralph please visit www.helenafunerals.com