Big Sky Cremations and Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Hanson, Robert "Bob," age 92, of Helena, passed away on March 19, 2020. A memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. Memorials in Bob's name can be made either to St. John's Lutheran Church or an organization of your choice. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Bob please visit www.helenafunerals.com.

