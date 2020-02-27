Big Sky Cremations and Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

BENDER, Thomas, 80, of Helena, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. Memorial service with full military honors is being held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Fort Harrison Chapel, Fort Harrison Military Base. Reception to follow at Yacht Basin Bar and Grill. Interment at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery will take place this summer. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Tom please visit www.helenafunerals.com.