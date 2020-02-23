Big Sky Cremation funeral notices published Feb. 23, 2020
Big Sky Cremation funeral notices published Feb. 23, 2020

SHERLOCK, Derek, 35, of Helena passed away February 17, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are pending.To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

GUERIN, Sr., Francis, 78, of East Helena passed away February 20, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are pending.To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

EVANS, Robert, 56, of Helena passed away February 7, 2020. Cremation has taken place. He will be buried at sea per his wishes. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

VERCAMMEN, Lee, 91 of Helena passed away February 20, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 21 S. Colonial Drive. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

