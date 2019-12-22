{{featured_button_text}}

WATSON, Carole, 75, of Helena passed away Dec. 6, 2019. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

STOUT, Dorothy, 85, of Helena passed away Dec. 14, 2019. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

JOHNSON, Dorothy, 71, of Helena passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

ZIMMERMAN, Donald, 69, of Helena passed away Dec. 15, 2019. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

POTTER, Mansfield, 98, of Helena passed away Dec. 15, 2019. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

PALMER, Shirley, 84, of Helena passed away Dec. 16, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 pm, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Family requests donations to Lewis & Clark Humane Society or St. Peter's Hospice and flowers to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

