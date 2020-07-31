Big Sky Ads

You have permission to edit this article.
0 comments

SATURDAY

HANSON, Robert "Bob", age 92, of Helena, passed away on March 19, 2020. A memorial service is being held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1st at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Avenue. Memorials in Bob's name can be made either to St. John's Lutheran Church or an organization of your choice. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Bob please visit www.helenafunerals.com.

