Big Sky Ads

FOSTER, Karen, 67, of East Helena, passed away on March 6, 2020. On Wednesday, March 11th at Mountain Family Fellowship Church, 6145 North Montana Ave., a viewing will be held from 8:45 a.m.-9:25 a.m. with services to follow at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Clyde Park Cemetery. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Karen please visit www.helenafunerals.com.