Funeral Notices for Friday, January 17, 2020

SATURDAY

PIERCE, Ann E., age 81 of Helena passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. A service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ann.

