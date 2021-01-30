ASW Ads for print - not for online

PETERSON-NICHOLSON , Floy E., age 95, of Helena, passed away January 25, 2021. Family Graveside services will be held. A celebration of Floy’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Floy.

MARCUM, Bertha, age 72, of East Helena passed away January 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, January 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St., East Helena. The service will also be streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page for those who would like to join virtually. Memorials in Bertha's name may be sent to the Last Chance Community Pow Wow, P.O. Box 179, Helena, MT 59624