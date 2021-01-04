“In Our Care”

TODAY

CAMPBELL, Debbra K., age 67, of Harrison, MT. A Graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., today, January 4, 2021 at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Rd., Helena. In place of flowers, please use time and resources to reach out to family, friends, and neighbors. Time is precious and so are people.

TUESDAY

SLOCUM, Harold Jay, age90, of Helena, passed away December 29, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Rd., Helena. Coffee and cookies will follow in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave.

THURSDAY

THOMPSON, William "Bill", age 78, of Helena, passed away on December 25, 2020. Memorial Service is being held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, family and friends are welcome to attend.