Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home published May 2, 2020

SEELY, Doris, age 89 of Helena passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Butte. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.