Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home published Feb. 15, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
You have free articles remaining.
McGOWAN, Peggy A., age 87 of Helena passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.
TODAY
LOESSBERG, Kenneth E., age 89, of Townsend, passed away February 6, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today, February 15th at the Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. A reception will follow the service to be announced. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kenneth.
To plant a tree in memory of Anderson Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.