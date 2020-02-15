Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home published Feb. 15, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home published Feb. 15, 2020

McGOWAN, Peggy A., age 87 of Helena passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.

LOESSBERG, Kenneth E., age 89, of Townsend, passed away February 6, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today, February 15th at the Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. A reception will follow the service to be announced. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kenneth.

