Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home published Aug. 26, 2020

CORDELL, Benjamin, age 24, of East Helena, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 12 p.m. today, August 26th at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street in East Helena. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the family home; 2580 Cobre Drive, East Helena. In lieu of flowers, please pay someone’s open bar tab in Ben’s name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ben.