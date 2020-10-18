Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Oct. 18, 2020

HERRON , Ronald M., age 77, of Helena, passed away October 15, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W Riggs, East Helena. Burial with Military Honors will follow the Mass at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ronald.

FARNAM Jr., Fred F., age 79, of Helena, passed away October 4, 2020. Burial with Military Honors is set for 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fort William Henry Harrison Veterans Cemetery. Coffee and cookies will follow in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Memorials in Fred’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena MT 59602 or to the VA Medical Center. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.