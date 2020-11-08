 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Nov. 8, 2020
“In Our Care”

PENDING

ZUELKE, Merton P., age 90 of Helena passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Due to COVID serviced will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merton.

MONDAY

CASTLEBERRY, David C., age 71, of Helena, passed away October 19, 2020. David will receive Full Military Honors at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fort William Henry Harrison Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of David.

