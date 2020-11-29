 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Nov. 29, 2020
KENDALL, Ryan W., age 32 of Helena passed away November 23, 2020. No services are planned in Helena at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ryan.

STRACHAN, Alberta A., age 78, of Helena, passed away November 21, 2020. No services will be held due to COVID. A Private family burial will take place. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Alberta.

STURDEVANT, Robert D. “Bob”, age 71 of Helena passed away November 24, 2020. A service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away November 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.

FAULHABER, Paul, age 77 of Helena passed away November 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.

