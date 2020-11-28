Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Nov. 28, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
STRACHAN, Alberta A., age 78, of Helena, passed away November 21, 2020. No services will be held due to Covid. A Private family burial will take place. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Alberta.
STURDEVANT, Robert D. “Bob”, age 71 of Helena passed away November 24, 2020. A service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.
TODAY
BENWARE MEAGHER LUTHER, Mark Anthony, age 37 of Helena passed away November 20, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, November 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Mark’s life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.
MONDAY
LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away November 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.