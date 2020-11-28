Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Nov. 28, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

STRACHAN, Alberta A., age 78, of Helena, passed away November 21, 2020. No services will be held due to Covid. A Private family burial will take place. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Alberta.

STURDEVANT, Robert D. “Bob”, age 71 of Helena passed away November 24, 2020. A service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.

TODAY

BENWARE MEAGHER LUTHER, Mark Anthony, age 37 of Helena passed away November 20, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, November 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Mark’s life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

MONDAY

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away November 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.