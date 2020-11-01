Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Nov. 1, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

THOMPSON, Lydia J. (Toots), age 78, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Dearborn Cemetery outside of Wolf Creek. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lydia.

WATSON, Nicole J., age 36, of Helena, passed away October 23, 2020. Private family service will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nicole.

THURSDAY

REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Viewing will take place at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, PO Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.