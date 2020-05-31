Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published May 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

TYANICH, Peter, age 91, of Helena, passed away May 29, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announce when completed. Please visit www.aswfuneralhom.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.

MONDAY

OLSON, Keith M., age 37, of Roy Washington formerly of Montana, passed away May 20th, 2020. A private family service will be held, and livestreamed on Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1st. There will be a public BBQ on Monday June 1st it will be held at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds pavilion from 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Keith.

TUESDAY

CRUM, Clifton R. “Cliff”, age 84 of Boulder passed away May 25th 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 N. Jackson Street, Boulder. Burial with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering. Please visit. www.aswfuneralhom.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cliff.

