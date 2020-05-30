Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published May 30, 2020

“In Our Care”
SAARINEN, Todd A., age 52, of Helena, passed away May 26, 2020. The family will welcome friends beginning on Friday, May 29 noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 30 noon to 5:00 p.m. at the family home, 6745 Green Meadow Dr., Helena, 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhom.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Todd.
TODAY
MORGAN, David, age 80, of Elliston, passed away May 22, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday May 30th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, May 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering.
MONDAY
OLSON, Keith M., age 37, of Roy Washington formerly of Montana, passed away May 20th, 2020. A private family service will be held, and livestreamed on Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1st. There will be a public BBQ on Monday June 1st it will be held at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds pavilion from 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Keith.
TUESDAY
CRUM, Clifton R. “Cliff”, age 84 of Boulder passed away May 25th 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 N. Jackson Street, Boulder. Burial with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering. Please visit www.aswfuneralhom.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cliff.
