Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published May 24, 2020
“In Our Care”

RESCHEDULED

FIELD, C. Patricia, age 87, of Townsend, passed away January 14, 2020. Pat was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish in Townsend and her deep faith guided her and comforted her throughout her life. Per Pat’s wishes, a funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Cross Parish on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patricia.

SATURDAY

MORGAN, David, age 80, of Elliston, passed away May 22, 2020 The Family will receive Friends on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering.

