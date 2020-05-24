Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published May 24, 2020

FIELD, C. Patricia, age 87, of Townsend, passed away January 14, 2020. Pat was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish in Townsend and her deep faith guided her and comforted her throughout her life. Per Pat’s wishes, a funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Cross Parish on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patricia.