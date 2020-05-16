Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published May 16, 2020
SATURDAY

BARTSCH, Mary “Noreen”, age 86, of Helena passed away May 12, 2020. Viewing will be held today, May 16th from 12-3:30 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59602. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may provide memorial donations in Noreen’s name and are suggested to St. Helena Cathedral, West Mont, Intermountain Children’s Home or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.

THURSDAY

CRANTS, Evelyn “Evie”, age 82 of Helena passed away May 14, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Evie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Evie.

