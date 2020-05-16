Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published May 16, 2020

BARTSCH, Mary “Noreen”, age 86, of Helena passed away May 12, 2020. Viewing will be held today, May 16th from 12-3:30 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59602. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may provide memorial donations in Noreen’s name and are suggested to St. Helena Cathedral, West Mont, Intermountain Children’s Home or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.