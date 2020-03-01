Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 1, 2020

MARCILLE, Elaine C., age 85 of Helena passed away February 21, 2020. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing Street. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.