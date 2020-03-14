Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 14, 2020

“In Our Care”

CASTEEL, John L. “Jack”, age 83 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they're complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.

MONDAY

HIATT, Clifford “Dallas”, age 80 of Helena passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A service celebrating Dallas’ life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dallas.

TUESDAY

BEAGLES, Janet M., age 91, of Helena, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. The family will greet friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16th, at St. Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. with a Vigil to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church. A Funeral Mass is set for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17th, at St. Mary Catholic Community followed by a reception in the lower level of the church. Burial will follow the reception at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Great Falls, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janet.

